REPORT: Former LSU basketball star Ben Simmons signs max contract extension with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (WAFB) - According to multiple reports, former LSU basketball star Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Tiger guard made his first all-star team last season. In two seasons in the NBA, Simmons has averaged 16.5 points per game, along with eight rebounds and eight assists.
The reports indicate Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, which is the last year of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for next season is expected to go up to about $29.3 million and then to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016, but did not make his NBA debut until the 2017-18 season. He was Rookie of the Year that season.
