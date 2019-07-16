SEC creates Twitter account for SEC Officiating

July 16, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The SEC announced Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover that the conference has created a Twitter account just for SEC officiating to help explain rules and calls.

“I would love for it to be a serious conversation site officiating calls or rules or philosophies and how we make certain calls and we want to try and communicate that,” said SEC Director of Officiating Steve Shaw.

Shaw says he will not be the one doing the tweeting, but the tweets will help explain calls and will answer questions for football fans who have them.

“The goal there is for us to provide the officiating conversation on that and then it’s cleaned up for social media. The goal is not to create a firestorm, but to give good information,” Shaw said.

The official twitter name is: @SECOfficiating.

