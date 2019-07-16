Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of fleeing state after running over two dogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of fleeing the state after running over two dogs in Lake Charles.
Department spokeswoman, Kim Myers, says that deputies were first dispatched to Ham Reid Road near Lake Street on June 12, 2019 around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a hit and run.
According to detectives, Gabriel C. Sonnier, 22, was speeding and traveling east when he narrowly missed a pedestrian but struck and killed two dogs that were being walked by the pedestrian.
Detectives tried contact Sonnier but learned that he had left Louisiana after the incident.
Judge Guy Bradberry has issued a warrant for Sonnier’s arrest with a set bond of $185,000 for hit and run driving, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and aggravated cruelty to animals.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows Sonnier’s whereabouts to please contact them at (337) 491-3605.
