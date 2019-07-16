SWB blames lightning, heavy rains for July 10 floods

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board officials said lightning is partially to blame for widespread flooding in New Orleans last week, during a City Council hearing Tuesday (July 16) held by the utility committee to get answers as to what went wrong last Wednesday.
From screens over drains, to better notification, to massive water management projects, council members said much can be done to prevent similar flooding in the future.
Board officials said at the bottom line, the system was inundated by heavy, continuous rains and they’re taking a number of steps to do better. However, Ramsey Green, New Orleans’ Chief Administration Officer said the city acted fast to inform citizens of the situation.
“At 7:31 a.m., an aerial street flooding warning went out. At 7:42 a flash flood warning went out, 7:45 parking restrictions were lifted, and at 8:40 a.m. a wireless emergency alert to all phones in New Orleans went out, telling people to stay off the roads,” Green said.
The Sewerage and Water Board said the 8 inches of rain in two hours was too much to handle, especially when coupled with tons of debris in drainage pipes and canals -- including a trampoline. These factors were made worse by lightning problems, SWB president Ghassan Korban said.
“There was a major lightning event, and caused two of four pumps to go down," Korban said.
Council members also had a lot of questions about catch basin cleaning and ways to improve. Councilman Jason Williams brought up whether or not mesh screens would be practical to keep debris from the drains, which Green said has potential but varies greatly with location.
Councilwoman Helena Moreno said cost may also pose an issue.
“The administration needs to do a cost analysis to see what it would cost to put screens over 72,000 catch basins,” Moreno said.
While there was a lot of talk about what went wrong, there was also talk about what went right, including efforts to better manage stormwater in the future.
“One of the biggest pieces of information we received, there’s a project underway in city park to dredge those lagoons,” Moreno said.
Moreno said new streets are also being designed to better handle the floods of the future. She said dredging City Park Lagoon would create an additional 49 million gallons of storm water storage capacity.
Additionally, the council said other rainwater detention projects are underway to help the city’s old drainage system better handle future rain events.
