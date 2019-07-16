Tulane Football focused on competing for conference championships

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time since 2002, Tulane notched a bowl win beating the Ragin' Cajuns in Florida last season. With quarterback Justin McMillan returning Uptown, the expectations continue to rise for the Wave.
Coach Willie Fritz enters his fourth season at Tulane, and the focus is now to continue building a winner. The days of 3-9,4-8, appear to be over.
“Well we really want to build on what we did last season. We’re wanting to compete for conference championships. There’s no doubt about that. We feel like we’re in position to be able to do that. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back. A lot of experience. I think we’ve gotten bigger, we’ve gotten faster and quicker. Our guys are very comfortable with our schemes. We’re excited about the upcoming year,” said Willie Fritz.
Tulane opens the 2019 season at home against Florida International.
