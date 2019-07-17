DA: Woman at center of Essence scam ordered to pay more than $94K in restitution

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Harvey woman who stole thousands of dollars from nearly 100 Essence Festival attendees last year was ordered to pay more than $94,000 in restitution to her victims, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney said Tuesday (July 16).
Nekeshia Washington pleaded guilty earlier this month, admitting to scamming a total of 98 people who thought they were purchasing vacation packages from her company, OBL Travel. The victims told investigators they were led to believe Washington booked them festival tickets, VIP passes, hotel rooms and even travel insurance. It wasn’t until the victims arrived in New Orleans for their trips, that they realized they’d been scammed.
Investigators said Washington deposited over $240,000 into her business’s bank account, which the DA said she used to pay for personal expenses, such as dining out, paying for gas and shopping.
While Washington did provide some of the services her customer’s paid for, many were left without hotel rooms or the other items they paid for.
The DA said the prosecution determined the amount of restitution Washington owed by adding up all the losses the victims were able to document.
On July 3, Judge Ellen Kovach handed Washington sentence totaling 15 years, with six years suspended, leaving her to serve nine years in jail. Kovach also said Washington will be on active probation during the first three years of her suspended sentence. During those three years, Washington is required to pay the restitution to her victims -- a total of $94,313.
In addition to the restitution, Washington was ordered to pay more than $1,300 in court fees.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.