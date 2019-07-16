THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of killing Sadie Roberts-Joseph previously convicted in other heinous crime

Moore told media at a news conference Tuesday, July 16 that Bell was sentenced to seven years in the case and that he served his entire sentence. Bell was recently in trouble again though, this time for not following the law when it comes to his sex offender status. He was picked up Monday by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender. The 38-year-old was behind bars when BRPD tacked on murder charges Tuesday.