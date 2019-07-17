Man injured in Metairie shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Metairie that has left a man injured Wednesday morning.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Upland Avenue
A male victim was injured in the shooting but deputies say his injuries are not life threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.