NOPD and OPSB hold active shooter drill at McDonogh 35

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans Parish spent the day preparing for a worse case scenario.
The New Orleans Police Department and Orleans Parish School Board held an active shooter training simulation at McDonogh 35 High School.
While speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Orleans Parish Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said it’s the kind of scenario they wish they didn’t have to consider but due to the current climate, NOPD and the school board are working together for the second year to practice how to respond if an active shooter situation were to happen.
Today, agencies held a city-wide SWAT team training exercise and simulation on how to deal with an active shooter.
Last year, video provided by the NOPD showed officers going through scenarios on how to handle one of the worst situations imaginable.
Wednesday, the department’s aim was at increasing training for both police and school staff in event of an active shooter on a school campus.
The training will consist of a training video, an active shooter simulation training exercise and a Q&A for SWAT teams.
Chief Shaun Ferguson also took to the podium to talk about how his officers are continually committed to responding the right way if the worst should happen.
“We are all here for the same reason today, for the safety of our kids. The NOPD is fully committed to that mission and however we can, we’re happy to share those practices from around the country and in this case give the educators of Orleans Parish an opportunity to ask questions and create dialogue,” says Ferguson.
The training itself ended around Noon but there are still classes that other school staff and security can take to improve safety around the parish.
