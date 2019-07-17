Pelicans introduce Ball, Ingram, Favors, and Hart

What’s so unique about the situation, especially when we’re talking about players acquired via trade, is how much everyone says they wanted to be in New Orleans. David Griffin says that the Jazz were going to trade Derrick Favors wherever he wanted to go, as a courtesy, and he chose New Orleans. And in the case of former Laker Josh Hart, when he got the news that he was traded to become a Pelican, he wanted to ensure that he would stay in New Orleans.