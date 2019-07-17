Public to voice their opinions on new short term rental laws

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Changes to the short term rental laws in New Orleans are on the table Wednesday and the public will be allowed to voice their opinions at City Hall.
Short term rentals have been an ongoing debate.
Some residents say they should be allowed to earn the extra income from their property, while others say it adds an unwanted nuisance in their neighborhoods.
Wednesday, members of the City Council and the Governmental Affairs Committee will hear those arguments and present the changes that were first introduced back in June.
The changes to the law would now require both an owners and operators permit to list your property for short term rentals.
Certain owner’s permits would require a homestead exemption and fees depending on if the owner and operator are the same person and if the unit is commercial.
Short term rental platforms like Airbnb will also be charged $50,000 a year to facilitate or book any properties inside Orleans Parish.
Earlier this year, several residents went before the council to argue whether they were for or against the new changes.
Members of the Governmental Affairs Committee are encouraging people to attend Wednesday’s meeting which will be at the New Orleans City Council. The meeting begins at 1 p.m.
The final vote on the ordinance is set for next Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.