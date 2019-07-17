Rick Springfield and Starship to headline Gretna Fest’s 25th Anniversary

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The Gretna Heritage Festival celebrates it’s 25th Anniversary this year and Wednesday city leaders announced the headliners.
We now know who will be headlining Gretna Fest.
It is the 25th Anniversary of the festival that stretches across 25 blocks.
Councilman Ricky Template says it didn’t start off spreading across 25 blocks but it was much smaller and he was doing a lot of the work.
“Let me tell you, the festival always started off as a purpose of creating a day of fun, community involvement in a way for our non-profit groups to generate income. Now you’re looking at three days, 25 square blocks and over 15 bands playing,” says Templet.
There are big bands performing this year such as K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Rick Springfield and Starship.
The festival is also adding different cultural events such as a Latin Village.
“Every year we are adding different cultural events. This year they’re adding the Latino Village, says Templet. “They’ve always had the German Village, the Italian Village and now they are adding the Latino Village. It’s going to be a great event where you can come out, bring your family, have some great family fun. At $25 a person that’s incredible.”
The festival will be September 27 through September 29.
