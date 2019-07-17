Va. man survives crashing into ocean near Md. beach

The pilot was not hurt in the crash. (Source: Graysen Levy)
By David Hylton | July 17, 2019 at 9:23 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 12:25 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WWBT) - A Virginia man survived a plane crash on Tuesday near the Ocean City shoreline.

NBC Washington reports that Trevor Deihl, 23, from Reedville, started having engine trouble and glided the plane into the ocean around 6:15 p.m.

Video from a witness shows the moment the plane crashed:

Plane crashes into ocean in Md. | Video: Graysen Levy

The plane eventually floated toward the beach near 20th Street, according to NBC Washington.

Delmarvanow.com reports that the plane was a 1981 Cessna 172 RG.

