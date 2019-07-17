Zack: Stifling July Heat Returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It certainly didn’t take long for the July heat to surge in behind the departing Barry.
Through the remainder of this week, there will be more heat than rain to cool us off. Daily highs make it into the low to mid 90s with a stray storm possible during the afternoon or early evening hours.
Some tropical moisture is expected to surge in from the east come this weekend. This will create a better chance for those afternoon downpours and act to keep our high temperatures in check. Highs fall back to around 90 for the weekend with a 40-50% coverage of rain expected.
The tropics are quiet for the foreseeable future.
