Barry cools off the Gulf - and that’s good

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never a good thing when a hurricane strikes Louisiana but there is a bit of good news coming from this early season storm. The Gulf water is now much cooler.
The heart of hurricane season is fast approaching and this large area of cooler than normal water over the northern Gulf is all due to upwelling from Barry.
Upwelling is a term used when storms pull cooler water up to the ocean’s surface. This occurs with every storm that moves over the ocean and is a result of the enhanced wave action and wind mixing the warmest top layer with the cooler layers below.The purpose of hurricanes is to do exactly what Barry did, take the excess of heat from the ocean or in this case the Gulf and transport it away from that source.
