Bruce: More Dry And Hot Temps To End The week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure will keep most of us dry through Friday as temps stay hot. High on there 92-94° range with feels like temps in the 100-105°.
Over the weekend, a few more storms will keep high temperatures closer to the 90 degree mark.
The big change comes next week as a large dip in the jet stream will send a cold front into the Deep South. This will increase our chance for rain and bring highs back into the 80s.
No development is expected in the tropics over the next 5 days.
