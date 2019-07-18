Corey Wren’s speed helping Curtis put points on the board

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Catholic of Baton Rouge learned very quickly in last year’s title game, once Corey Wren hits the open field, it’s usually six points. Wren is not only one of the top running backs in the state, he’s no doubt one of the fastest. Specializing in the 100-meter dash in the spring.
“The Joe McKnight’s and the Reggie Dupard’s of the world would argue with me a little bit, but he’s certainly one of the fastest guys we’ve ever had, and obviously one of the fastest guys in the nation,” said J.T. Curtis.
“Oh yeah, that’s my game, speed. I always try to be the fastest, work to be the fastest. Wren has speed and power,” said running back Corey Wren.
All those talents combined, got the Curtis star a scholarship offer to national-power Georgia. The Bulldogs plan to use his unique skillset all over the field.
“They’re comparing me to Mecole Hardman, Isiah McKenzie. They were more of a slot receiver, kickoff return type player. Mecole was also a shotgun type guy, wildcat. I’ll be doing some backfield, but it’ll be mostly receiver, kickoff return, punt return,” said Wren.
Wren and the John Curtis Patriots will be tested early in the 2019 season. Week 1, they take on three-time defending state champs in 4A, Edna Karr.Wren: It’s always been a dream of mine to play against Edna Karr.
“We’re going to come in with a high head of steam. It’s two defending champions. So the best team should come out with the victory,” said Wren.
