Driver crashes into State Trooper patrolling construction site

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police arrested a woman accused of crashing into a State Trooper’s patrol vehicle in Marrero early Thursday morning.
According to State Police, a Troop B officer parked his fully-marked Louisiana State Police Crown Victoria in the right lane of a construction zone on LA 45 with his emergency lights activated. Just after 2 a.m., a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling southbound disregarded the construction zone cones and flares and struck the passenger side of the State Trooper’s vehicle.
The State Trooper and the driver of the Camry, 21-year-old Ashley D. Munoz-Delarosa, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators believe Munoz-Delarosa was impaired at the time of the crash. She was arrested and booked with DWI first offense, careless operation, disregarding barricades signs and signals and no seatbelt.
