‘Explosive’ WR Jarmone Sutherland primed for big senior season at Newman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - If the ball is in the air, there’s a great chance Jarmone Sutherland is going to come down with it. The stats back it up. Last year he racked up 24 TD’s, with over 1,300 yards receiving. The senior is a yardage eater for the Greenies, and there’s numerous reasons why.
“I think that he is very physical. He catches the ball in traffic. He plays violent. Blocks well on the edge. He is really a complete wide receiver. Runs short routes well, can knock the top off coverages. He’s explosive, an impeccable route runner. Certainly one of the best in-traffic, running after the catch. Really works hard at his craft, he’s a leader,” said Newman Head Coach Nelson Stewart.
The aerial show at Newman appears to be ready to roll again in 2019. Sutherland and freshman quarterback Arch Manning already on the same page during the spring game, and 7-on-7 this summer.
“It’s very crucial for us. Because it helps so much during the season, once we got our timing down. Oh yeah, 7-on-7, is probably the most fun thing we do in the summer because we don’t get to hit. Just to get out there with my quarterbacks. Run good routes, score touchdowns, of course that’s awesome,” said Jarmone Sutherland.
Sutherland currently holds offers from five Division I schools, including the Tulane Green Wave. Going into his senior season, with all that talent, more offers should be coming his way.
“You know he pretty much hits every mark for me. He’s fortunate that he has those five Division I’s, those Ivy League offers are fantastic, Princeton, Dartmouth. For me, he sees the big picture. It’s not just about the fit athletically, it’s academically, it’s the full package. I think he’s going to have some wonderful opportunities in the future. I think he’s a steal in whoever get’s him,” said Stewart.
