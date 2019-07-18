Former LSU forward Naz Reid signs 4-year contract with Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU forward Naz Reid has signed a multi-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team reported Wednesday.
The Timberwolves tweeted a picture of Reid putting pen to paper on the deal.
The team did not disclose terms of the contract, but reports indicate it is a four-year deal worth a max of $6.1 million, with the first year guaranteed.
After going undrafted as a one-and-done player for the Tigers, Reid played for Minnesota in the NBA Summer League.
The 6-foot-10 center averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He played 18.6 minutes in seven games.
His two highlight performances were 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 90-87 win over Miami on July 10 and a team-high 20 points in a win over Brooklyn on July 14.
