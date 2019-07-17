Former LSU LB Deion Jones agrees to 4-year contract extension with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Deion Jones has agreed to a contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Pro Bowl linebacker signed a four-year, $57 million deal, with $34 million guaranteed, according to reports.
Jones was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with 138 tackles.
Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken right foot against the Eagles in the 2018 season opener.
He returned to play in the last five games of the season and made an impact on how the defense performed. In three seasons, he has a total of 297 tackles, 27 passes defended, 15 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, and three touchdowns.
Jones is expected to participate in training camp workouts.
