JPSO: Elderly man and woman found dead inside Asher St. home

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving an elderly couple in Metairie.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to a home in 6900 block of Asher Street just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning after a male called dispatch saying that he shot his wife and was going to kill himself.
When deputies arrived at the home, no one answered the door and SWAT was dispatched. Around 7:30 a.m., SWAT entered the home and found the bodies of an elderly male and an elderly female inside.
Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the home at the time and say they are not searching for any suspects at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.