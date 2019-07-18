JPSO: Man dies after vehicle crashes into W. Esplanade Ave. canal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man has died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Metairie.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, an unidentified male was driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey westbound in the 4100 block of West Esplanade Avenue around 10:40 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then exited the roadway and crashed into the canal.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash.
An autopsy and a toxicology are pending.
