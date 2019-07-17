LSU LF Daniel Cabrera set to wear No. 8 next season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior left fielder Daniel Cabrera has earned the honor of wearing No. 8 for the Tigers next season, head coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday.
The No. 8 jersey is awarded to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU baseball through leadership and dedication to the program.
“Daniel Cabrera absolutely deserves this honor of continuing the No. 8 tradition,” said Mainieri. “We look forward to him taking on the top leadership role on our team and the impact he makes both on the field and in the clubhouse will be vital to our success in 2020.”
“The previous players who wore No. 8 were great examples of what it means to be an LSU Baseball player,” said Cabrera. “I am very grateful and blessed to have the chance to continue the tradition. I will do everything I can to represent the number, LSU baseball, and the university in the best possible way."
Cabrera has a .300 cumulative batting average in his first two seasons as a Tiger. He has 20 home runs and 104 RBI.
The Baton Rouge native attended Parkview Baptist School.
