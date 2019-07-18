LSU students say area near Tigerland where sophomore was struck, killed by SUV is poorly lit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students are weighing in on the intersection where a sophomore was hit and killed overnight Tuesday, July 16.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says an SUV crashed into Sarah James, 19, as she tried to cross Nicholson Drive not far from Tigerland. The school confirms James was a biological engineering major. Students who have walked that area say something needs to change to make it safer for people crossing the street, and drivers who may not see them.
“I really think it’s poorly lit, and everyone’s in a rush to get to Tigerland, or drive through that intersection,” said Maggie Morris, an LSU student.
“Walking across the street, like going over the railroad tracks, that’s when it gets kind of scary,” said Avery Mann, another LSU student.
A vigil took place for James Wednesday night at the St. Charles United Methodist Church in Destrehan.
