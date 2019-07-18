Entergy, NOFD working gas leak near Lafreniere St. and Paris Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A gas leak in Gentilly forced residents to evacuate their homes Thursday morning.
According to Entergy, a vehicle struck a gas regulator near the intersection of Lafreniere Street and Paris Avenue.
Residents who smelled the gas alerted the New Orleans Fire Department who evacuated the corner store and some residents who lived in the area.
“We didn’t really know anything until they knocked on the door,” says John Williams. “The fire department told us to evacuate the building. I didn’t take any chances myself a in case of an explosion.”
The gas has been turned off and Entergy crews are working to make repairs.
There is no word on when the gas will be turned back on.
