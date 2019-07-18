NOPD: Double shooting reported in Florida Area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police reported a double shooting in the Florida Area Wednesday afternoon (July 17).
The shooting was initially reported in the 2300 block of Congress Street around 5:30 p.m. An officer on the scene later said said it actually occurred near the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets, but the victims were found on Congress.
No additional information was immediately available, including the victims’ ages, genders or conditions. FOX 8 will update this post as more details become clear.
