Police searching for three suspects in connection with shooting near Houma Police Station

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Houma Police are searching for three suspects accused of shooting at a crowd in front of a home Monday afternoon.
According to investigators, police responded to the 900 block of Grinage Street around 5:15 p.m. after officers standing outside of the Houma Police Department heard gunshots.
When officers arrived at the scene nearby, they found several shell casings from a handgun.
Through the investigation, they learned that several people were sitting outside of a home when three black males circled the block on foot and opened fire on the group from behind a nearby building. The three suspects then fled the scene on foot.
One person was struck in the side of the face.
Witnesses and surveillance video helped investigators identify two of the three suspects.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Neodrey Taplet and 18-year-old Keyron Simmons. Once arrested, Taplet will be booked with eight counts of attempted second degree murder and Simmons will be booked with eight counts of principal to second degree murder.
Police say their bonds will be set at $1,000,000.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, the whereabouts of Taplet and Simmons or the identity of the third suspect, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou region at 1-800-743-7433.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.