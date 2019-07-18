Shelby: Mostly Hot & Dry to Finish Work Week

To finish out the work week, plan on hot days with just a few stray storms. Highs will reach the mid 90s, and feels-like temperatures could reach the triple digits during the afternoon.
Over the weekend, a few more storms will keep high temperatures closer to the 90 degree mark.
The big change comes next week as a large dip in the jet stream will send a cold front into the Deep South. This will increase our chance for rain and bring highs back into the 80s.
No development is expected in the tropics over the next 5 days.
