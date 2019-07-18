Jefferson Parish sheriff releases images, names of 2 men involved in deputy shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto released new information about a deputy involved shooting at an apartment complex in Metairie.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 2200 blk. of Cleary Ave. One suspect was killed by deputies’ gunfire after arming himself with a firearm.
The deputies were in the area looking for the decedent at the time of the shooting on an outstanding arrest warrant for a shooting incident that occurred on July 9 in the 3700 block of Rockford Heights Ave. in Metairie.
The person killed was also wanted for questioning in a homicide incident that occurred at the Frank Lemon Gym on June 19.
Deputies located the man in an apartment at the location with Bobby Bruer and Dwayne Ard.
During the interaction, the dead man armed himself with a handgun, which led to the deputies firing at the decedent in defense of their own lives, Lopinto said.
“Our investigators located two handguns and small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine inside the apartment. Bruer was arrested on narcotics charges, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and battery on a police officer,” Lopinto said.
Ard was arrested on narcotics charges, illegal carrying of weapons, and resisting an officer.
In the July 9 incident, the decedent was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another party that has yet to be identified.
The person killed was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior criminal conviction, and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest for possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying and discharge of weapons.
