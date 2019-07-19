Coroner identifies shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish coroner has identified a shooting suspect killed by sheriff’s deputies.
Leo Brooks, Jr., 23, was shot multiple times, but Dr. Jerry Cvtanovich said he is not ready to give more details.
The death was ruled as a homicide, which does not imply any criminal activity.
The coroner added this is an active investigation, and more details would come out next week.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the suspect was being investigated in connection with the June 20 shooting, which left Darrell Clark, a senior wide-receiver at Grambling University injured and Keyon Clark, his 19-year-old brother, dead. A third victim was also injured, JPSO said.
Investigators “tracked” a group of people in that case throughout the day Wednesday (July 17), including the now dead suspect, Lopinto said, leading deputies to a Cleary Ave complex in Metairie.
When deputies attempted to make an arrest, Lopinto said the suspect pulled a gun on them, prompting the deputy to shoot.
Two other men were arrested in connection to the shooting – Bobby Bruer and Dwayne Ard.
“Our investigators located two handguns and small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine inside the apartment. Bruer was arrested on narcotics charges, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and battery on a police officer,” Lopinto said.
Ard was arrested on narcotics charges, illegal carrying of weapons, and resisting an officer.
