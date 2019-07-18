Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old out of Greenville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Kamrone Lee of Greenville, Mississippi.
Lee is described as a black male, five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black, braided hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Thursday, July 11 at about 8:00 a.m., westbound on Reed Road, wearing a white polo shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a red and grey jacket.
Family members say Lee suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kamrone Lee contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 662-334-4523.
