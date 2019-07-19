JPSO: Man posing as ride-sharing driver commits sexual battery

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a sexual battery and obscenity incident that happened in Metairie on Wednesday (July 17).
A friend requested a ride-share vehicle to pick the victim up around 9 a.m.m, investigators said. Shortly after, the suspect arrived in a late model Nissan Sentra or Versa, which was not the vehicle assigned by the ride-sharing service.
The victim entered the vehicle at the suspect's urging without verifying if it was the correct vehicle.
The suspect then drove the victim around, and while driving, reached over and inappropriately touched the victim.
He also exposed himself and masturbated in front of the victim as he drove, the JPSO said.
The victim was eventually able to escape from the suspect's vehicle and notify the Sheriff's Office of the incident.
Investigators believe that the suspect was not working as a ride-share driver at the time of the incident, but merely posing as one.
The victim was able to take pictures of the suspect's face and a large tattoo using her cell phone.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call Detective Collin Murray at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
