La. Fishermen ‘Put a little pressure’ on feds for funds

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish leaders and struggling fishermen say they hope they got their message through to lawmakers in Washington D.C.
They just came back after pushing for emergency funding to help fishermen feeling the effects since the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says he feels encouraged after meeting with white house staff, and explained why they need the money to save the parish's four billion dollar seafood industry.
"We're asking the white house to put a little pressure on Secretary Ross to declare an emergency here. He has it withiin his power without all the data being submitted," McInnis said.
He said the money would be used towards infrastructure improvements and direct assistance to fisheries.
"We feel very confident if they make that declaration that St. Bernard Parish is ready to submit a spending plan that will help out our fisheries in a number of ways," McInnis said.
Nolan Exsterstein said he's catching more crabs than several months ago, but of poor quality.
"The quality's not there, you know/ So the money's not there. Lake Borgne is just almost a whole dead zone, there's nothing," Exsterstein said
He's hanging onto hope for the fall, when he believes there will be an abundance of crabs if the fresh water gets out.
"There's a lot of little small crabs. You know, small crabs, that's your future, and I see a lot of that. The small crabs go to the freshwater, you know. That's their nursery, but it's just, we have too much of it," Exsterstein said
Until then, he said buying crabs and oysters will be costly.
"I'm getting the highest price I've ever seen for number one crab for this time of the year. The problem is, today I only caught 14 pounds of number ones," Exsterstein said.
He said last week's storms did help a little by pushing some of the algae out, that was depleting oxygen levels in the fisheries.
McInnis said there's no telling when or if Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will declare a State of Emergency, but they'll keep pushing.
"We're going to be there until we get a Declaration of Emergency for our fisheries. It's so important," McInnis said.
McInnis said they’re working with representatives in Mississippi on other solutions like dredging the Mississippi River so the fresh water can flow out into the gulf.
