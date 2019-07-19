LSU predicted to finish behind Bama in SEC West

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s thrilling classic. The game was the most-watched and highest-rated regular-season college football game on any network in seven years with a 10.1 rating and 17.5 million viewers. It also marked the second most-watched SEC Championship ever in 26 years since the game debuted in 1992, according to SECsports.com.