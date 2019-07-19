Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | July 19, 2019 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 5:36 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a man injured.

Police reported the shooting around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Morrison Road and Crowder Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

