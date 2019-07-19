Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Morrison Road and Crowder Boulevard.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
