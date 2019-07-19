More rain expected next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A typical summer weekend is ahead with a daily chance for showers and storms. Some tropical moisture will bring a little more rain coverage on Sunday but a wash out is not expected.
By Tuesday a summer cold front will move into the area bringing widespread showers and storms. The front will stall along the coast into midweek and continue the chance for showers and storms. Slightly less humidity will be possible north of the lake and into Mississippi. Everyone’s temperatures will be cooler mainly because of rain and clouds with 80s for highs.
The tropics are quiet.
