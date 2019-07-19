New Beginnings gives up 2 charter schools in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The charter school operator in the middle of a grade fixing scandal at Kennedy High School announced it is giving up two of its schools.
In a statement released Thursday night (July 18), New Beginnings Schools Foundation sad it will surrender the charter at Pierre Capdau and Kennedy High School.
New Beginnings said the move is in the interest of student learning. Nearly half of the graduating seniors at Kennedy found out they did not have the credits to graduate.
Orleans Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said that both schools will remain open. He said his team is trying to identify a new charter operator.g
