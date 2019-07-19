NOPD: Two men shot near City Park Ave. and I-10

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on City Park Avenue overnight that left two people injured.
Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of City Park Ave. and I-10 West.
Two adults suffered gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
