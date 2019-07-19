NOPD: Woman struck with metal pipe, robbed outside of French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a woman was beaten and robbed outside of the French Quarter Thursday night.
According to police, the female victim was walking near the intersection of Basin Street and Conti Street around 10:15 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown male and female asking for money. As the victim walked away, she was struck in the back of the head and to her body with a metal pipe.
A second unknown male and the female took money from the victim’s pocket and fled the scene in and unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
