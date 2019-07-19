Shelby: Storms Increase Through Next Week

Another hot day is on tap with only spotty storm chances. Highs will reach the mid 90s. Rain chances will increase to 40-50% over the weekend, and highs will top out in the low 90s.
A rare summer cold front will reach the Gulf Coast by Tuesday of next week increasing our rain and storm chances. There could also be some severe weather and locally heavy rain. The front will likely stall along the coast for the latter half of the week.
While the front won’t bring dramatically cooler or drier conditions next week, temperatures may stay sub-90° thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain.
No development is expected in the tropics for the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.