SNAP recipients must apply for replacement benefits for food lost due to Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may be eligible for replacement benefits for food lost due to Hurricane Barry. Recipients must report their loss to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) by Friday, July 26.
Replacement benefits are not automatic for Hurricane Barry.
Replacement benefits are not Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) benefits. D-SNAP availability is directly tied to FEMA approving a State request for Individual Assistance (IA), a program that provides financial assistance and resources to people in a declared disaster area resulting from property that has been damaged or destroyed not covered by insurance.
At this time it does not appear that the state will qualify for Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) assistance according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Current SNAP recipients who received SNAP benefits in June and/or July 2019 and who lost food purchased with SNAP due to a power outage or other household misfortune related to Hurricane Barry can apply for replacement benefits.
For food losses due to power outage, the power must have been out for a minimum of 24 hours. DCFS works with the Public Service Commission to obtain reports of specific power outages.
HOW TO APPLY:
On or before Friday, July 26, report the food loss to DCFS by turning in a completed and signed SNAP 38 Form in one of the following ways:
Email: LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov
Mail it to DPC, P.O. Box 260031, Baton Rouge, LA 70826; or If you cannot email or mail the form, bring it to your nearest DCFS Economic Stability office. A list of DCFS offices can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/offices.
If you cannot get the signed form to us before Friday, July 26, then you must do both of the following to report your loss and send in the required form:
Email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-524-3578 by Friday, July 26, and provide your:
- Name
- Address
- Last 4 digits of Social Security Number
- Parish
- Dollar value of food loss
- Length of time without power
Within 10 days of reporting the loss to DCFS by email or phone call, send your completed and signed SNAP 38 Form to DCFS by email, mail or bringing it to a local office, as described above.
