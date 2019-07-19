St. Tammany Parish man convicted of killing 6-week-old son

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A jury found a St. Tammany Parish man guilty Friday in the 2017 death of his six-week-old infant son.
Anthony Dearmas, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder for beating the boy to death.
Prosecutors said he punched the baby after he started crying.
The child had seven skull fractures – something Dearmas blamed on a fall – at the time of his death. Jurors and investigators did not believe the story.
The just deliberated for one hour.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.