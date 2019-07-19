State Investigates Big Fish Kill at Myrtle Grove

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
State wildlife expert’s are investigating a large fish kill at Myrtle Grove. Thousands of dead poagies, catfish,. and crab surfaced at the canal, and the boat launch all day, just days after Hurricane Barry's storm surge, moved out.
First it was Barry and the floods that followed, now fishermen in this prime area are having to deal with a smelly large fish kill at a popular boat launch.'
"I come out here once a week...at least I try," said
Pearl Young, who has fished the Myrtle Grove marina for years. she didn’t like what she saw today, or smelled.
" Mmmmmm...didn't know it was out here, I probably wouldn't have came," said Young.
She fished right off the dock and had little luck, while others went farther out to find clean water..
The fish kill comes just days after Hurricane Barry pushed storm surge into this area. huge sandbags, used to shore up the levee, are visible from the launch and many say it’s not unusual to see dead fish like this after tropical weather.
"After storms you see a little bit, but i've never seen it this bad," said fisherman Bart Breland.
Thousands of pungent dead fish were visible hundreds of yards from the launch, but fishermen went out anyway to try their luck, and check their spots.
The fish kill created a feeding frenzy for seagulls. state wildlife officials say they’re looking into the cause.
The Myrtle Grove marina remains open in spite of the fish kill. Again, most of the dead fish, were within a half mile of the marina.
