Stormy cold front expected next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A rare summer cold front will reach the Gulf Coast by Tuesday of next week. This will make rain and storms quite likely. There could also be some severe weather and locally heavy rain. The front will stall along the coast into the latter half of the week.
If you are hoping for some cooler and drier weather, that will have to wait until the Fall. The extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures below 90 degrees and the nighttime lows won’t be so oppressive.
Between now and then it will be hot and humid with a few storms around each day.
The tropics are quiet.
