LSU moves up to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2020 after landing 4-star TE Kole Taylor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the verbal commitment of 4-star tight end Kole Taylor out of Colorado, Rivals recruiting service moved the LSU 2020 class to No. 1 in the country.
Taylor is the 21st member of Coach Orgeron’s 2020 class. Rivals ranks Taylor as the 9th best tight end in the country.
With Taylor committed to the Tigers, 10 states and Washington D.C. represent the 2020 Tiger class.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recruits
Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado
Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.
Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas
Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
