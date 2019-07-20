Nicondra: More storms to come for Sunday

Today’s rain was amplified by a wave of energy set right at the coast. We will continue to see spokes of energy circulate around it giving the potential for more storminess through the weekend. Everywhere won’t get in on the rain all at once, but any storms have the potential to be heavy leading to similar conditions. The high rain chances continue into the middle of the week as a cold front approaches. It won’t likely push all the way through, but it should provide enough forcing to spark numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead of it.