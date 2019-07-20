NOPD: Man has bike stolen while walking on Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a biker was robbed early Saturday morning while walking on the Lafitte Greenway.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of the Lafitte Greenway and North Jefferson Davis Parkway.
According to police, the victim was walking with his bike when he was approached from behind by and unknown black male. The two got into a verbal altercation and the suspect pushed the victim and took his bike.
The victim followed behind the suspect and attempted to call the police before the suspect punched the victim in the face and fled the scene.
Police say the victim was able to flag down an officer who was nearby for help but the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
