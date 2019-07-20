Pelicans sign former LSU guard Josh Gray to two-way contract

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans have signed former LSU guard Josh Gray to a two-way deal.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lake Charles native averaged 12 points and 3.5 assists for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 NBA Summer League.
Gray played in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-2018 season. He averaged 6.4 points and 2.4 assists in five games.
Gray was a Tiger for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. He played in 63 games, with 29 starts. He scored in double figures in 15 of those games. He also had 176 career assists and 62 steals.
