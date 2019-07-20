Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open; J.B. Holmes shares lead

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson won’t be around, either. It was the first time in 77 majors they have played as professionals that both missed the cut in the same major. Woods began this major championship season as the Masters champion, and ended it as a mystery. He missed the cut in two of the next three majors, and never seemed fully fit or engaged at the British Open. He was 3 under for his round through 11 holes with hopes of making it to the weekend, but he had no more birdies and finished with two bogeys for a 70 to miss by five shots.